Roadrunners to take part in virtual city event for MLK Day

JANUARY 18, 2021 — Every year groups of Roadrunners usually take to the streets of San Antonio’s East Side as part of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march, one of the largest MLK marches in the country. While the pandemic has prevented the physical march from taking place, it isn’t stopping members of the community, including UTSA, from celebrating the work of King.
The City of San Antonio and MLK Jr. Commission is hosting the virtual event, “The Dream Continues,” today at 10 a.m., and it will feature special appearances from various organizations, community members, and colleges and universities.
UTSA will take part in the presentation with remarks from Vice President for Inclusive Excellence Myron Anderson, current students, and video footage of previous marches. Among those contributing to the university’s presentation is James Hernandez, a doctoral research fellow in the Department of Interdisciplinary Learning and Teaching.
“I wanted to be part of UTSA’s MLK Day video because I not only want the university to know the history of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but also recognize critically how many of the inequalities that he strongly opposed still exist today,” Hernandez said. “The privilege of attending a university may not have been possible for many of us had Dr. King not stood up for all marginalized people.”
Hernandez added that it’s important not only to recognize the indelible legacy of King but to learn from the inequalities that have suppressed students of color throughout American history.
“Since The University of Texas at San Antonio is a Hispanic Serving Institution of higher education, it is important to provide meaningful, trauma-informed support, resources, and opportunities that acknowledge the histories of students from historically marginalized communities and actively work toward reversing the effects of racial oppression for current and future generations of students,” he said.
To continue with the MLK Day celebrations, UTSA has invited Fred A. Bonner II, executive director for the Minority Achievement, Creativity and High Ability Center at Prairie View A&M University, for the MLK Annual Lecture on Monday, January 27 at 1:30 p.m.
The Dream Continues presentation will air on San Antonio’s WOAI-TV and TVSA and will stream on the city’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
UTSA will also be hosting virtual events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy after the start of the spring semester.
